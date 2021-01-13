https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/liz-cheney-leads-10-house-republicans-voted-impeach-trump-gop-doomed-keeps-leadership-position/

Liz Cheney led ten House Republicans who voted to impeach President Trump today.

As reported earlier the vote was 232-197.

The US House just impeached President Trump for calling for “inciting an armed insurrection” that he never called for and that was never armed.

This will be the second impeachment proceeding where a full transcript exists exonerating the president. — Conrad Black (@ConradMBlack) January 13, 2021

Liz Cheney defended her vote today in a statement that does not even make sense, “I’m not going anywhere,” she tells me in the Capitol. “This is a vote of conscience. It’s one where there are different views in our conference. But our nation is facing an unprecedented, since the civil war, constitutional crisis. That’s what we need to be focused on. That’s where our efforts and attention need to be.”

There is even evidence — ON VIDEO — that President Trump called for a peaceful rally.

This is a turning point for the Republican party.

1. House Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney (R-WY)

2. Rep. Anthony Conzalez (R-WA)

3. Rep. Jamie Herrera Beutler (R-WA.)

4. Rep. John Katko (R-NY)

5. Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL)

6. Rep. Peter Meijer (R-MI)

7. Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-WA)

8. Rep. Tom Rice (R-SC)

9. Rep. Fred Upton (R-MI)

10. Rep. David Valadao (R-CA)

74.2 million Trump voters will not forget this and they will not forgive what these turncoats did to our president.

