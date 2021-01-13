https://dailycaller.com/2021/01/13/chrissy-teigen-michael-moore-alyssa-milano-donald-trump-impeached-twice/

Chrissy Teigen, Michael Moore, Alec Baldwin, Alyssa Milano and more stars reacted Wednesday to the news that President Donald Trump has been impeached a second time.

“I didn’t even know you could be impeached twice,” Teigen tweeted following the news that the U.S. House of Representatives had voted to 232-197 to impeach the president. “I thought it was like dying.” (RELATED: Alec Baldwin, Cher And More Celebs React To What’s Happening In Georgia Senate Race)

I didn’t even know you could be impeached twice. I thought it was like dying — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 13, 2021

“The vote is in,” Moore tweeted to his followers. “A sociopathic, disgraced, failed president who incited a violent insurrection which killed five people, injured dozens, damaged wide swaths of the Capitol bldg, and forced 535 members of Congress to flee for their lives — HE is now encased in INFAMY. Now CONVICT!” (RELATED: Stacey Abrams Suggests Republicans Don’t Know How To Win Elections ‘Without Voter Suppression’)

The vote is in. A sociopathic, disgraced, failed president who incited a violent insurrection which killed five people, injured dozens, damaged wide swaths of the Capitol bldg, and forced 535 members of Congress to flee for their lives — HE is now encased in INFAMY. Now CONVICT! — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) January 13, 2021

House Impeaches Trump for a second time. Trump has made history as the only president who has been impeached twice. https://t.co/ivx5rvehFQ — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 13, 2021

When one impeachment won’t suffice,

Damn his new crimes- impeach him twice!#DarnOldDonald pic.twitter.com/LVDfyAopai — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) January 13, 2021

I think the Feds are gonna wait till dude is a citizen again.. Then hit him with everything in the book. Put him in Prison.. He crossed the Feds.. Even Gangsters know you don’t CHALLENGE the Feds.. But we’ll see…. https://t.co/ytW3vGlGaC — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) January 13, 2021

Mood when the President is being impeached AGAIN: pic.twitter.com/GMdylpbv7d — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) January 13, 2021

IMPEACHED AGAIN! — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) January 13, 2021

The importance of 10 GOP House members voting to impeach is this: It shows that it’s not about politics, it’s about courage. The truth is there, for those with guts enough to say it and mean it. To the ten with those guts, your country salutes you. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 13, 2021

