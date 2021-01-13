https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/house-impeaches-president-trump-232-197-vote-10-republicans-join-democrats-vote-favor-impeachment/

Speaker Nancy Pelosi launched an 11th hour effort to oust President Trump from office with impeachment.

The House of Representatives impeached President Trump with a 232-197 vote on Wednesday.

The Democrats hate President Trump so much because of his “America first” agenda that they impeached him twice.

Donald Trump is the first president in US history to be impeached twice.

TRENDING: TWO MORE GOP LAWMAKERS Call on Liz Cheney to Step Down as House Conference Chair Before She Destroys Party — It May Be Too Late

10 Republicans joined the Democrats and voted in favor of impeachment.

Here’s the list of Republican Reps who need to be booted in 2022:

Adam Kinzinger of Illinois

John Katko of New York

Liz Cheney of Wyoming

Jaime Herrera Beutler of Washington

Fred Upton of Michigan

Dan Newhouse of Washington

Herrera Beutler of Washington

Tom Rice of South Carolina

David Valadao of California

Peter Meijer of Michigan

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

