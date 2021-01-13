https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2021/01/13/house-of-representatives-votes-to-impeach-president-trump-a-2nd-time/

After a lengthy period of debate, the House of Representatives has, as expected, voted to impeach President Trump a second time. The charge is “incitement of insurrection”:

Impeachment vote still open. But House has the votes to impeach — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) January 13, 2021

It’s official. President Trump becomes the first president in U.S. history to be impeached twice. pic.twitter.com/udGPGzvMle — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 13, 2021

THe count is now over the 217 “yes” votes required for impeachment.

8 Hse GOPers to now vote for inpeachment. Most recent is GOP OH Rep Anthony Gonzalez — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) January 13, 2021

At this time there are now 10 Republicans who have voted to impeach.

Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell made it clear that if there’s a Senate trial, it likely wouldn’t take place until after Trump leaves office in a week.

Update:

Here are the 10 Republicans who voted to impeach:

House officially has the votes to impeach Trump for the second time. 10 Republicans vote yes: John Katko (NY)

Liz Cheney (WY)

Adam Kinzinger (IL)

Fred Upton (MI)

Jaime Herrera Beutler (WA)

Dan Newhouse (WA)

Peter Meijer (MI)

Tom Rice (SC)

Anthony Gonzalez (OH)

David Valadao (CA) pic.twitter.com/shL72IO5sT — The Recount (@therecount) January 13, 2021

