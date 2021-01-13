https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2021/01/13/house-of-representatives-votes-to-impeach-president-trump-a-2nd-time/

After a lengthy period of debate, the House of Representatives has, as expected, voted to impeach President Trump a second time. The charge is “incitement of insurrection”:

THe count is now over the 217 “yes” votes required for impeachment.

At this time there are now 10 Republicans who have voted to impeach.

Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell made it clear that if there’s a Senate trial, it likely wouldn’t take place until after Trump leaves office in a week.

* * *

Update:

Here are the 10 Republicans who voted to impeach:

