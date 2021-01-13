https://www.theepochtimes.com/house-votes-to-pressure-pence-to-invoke-25th-amendment-after-he-rejected-to-do-so_3654629.html

The U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday voted to approve a resolution that implores Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove President Donald Trump from office even though Pence rejected the pressure to do so.

In a 223-205 vote, the Democrat-controlled House passed the measure that called on Pence to invoke the amendment that declares Trump incapable of discharging his duties.

This comes shortly after Pence informed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) in a letter that he does not believe that invoking the 25th Amendment is in the best interest of the nation or consistent with the Constitution.

“[W]ith just eight days left in the President’s term, you and the Democratic Caucus are demanding that the Cabinet and I invoke the 25th Amendment,” he wrote. “I do not believe that such a course of action is in the best interest of our Nation or consistent with our Constitution.”

“Last week, I did not yield to pressure to exert power beyond my constitutional authority to determine the outcome of the election, and I will not now yield to efforts in the House of Representatives to play political games at a time so serious in the life of our Nation.”

The text of the resolution blames Trump’s rhetoric for the U.S. Capitol breach last week where civil unrest and acts of violence at the U.S. Capitol marred otherwise peaceful protests. A group of rioters and some protesters waving American and Trump flags illegally stormed the Capitol building. The mayhem on the grounds left at least five people dead, including a police officer, and dozens of police officers injured.

Democrats are trying to impeach Trump for a second time, charging him with “incitement of insurrection” over last week’s events, according to the impeachment resolution.

Before the Jan. 6 riots, the president had addressed a crowd in Washington D.C. where he reiterated his allegations about election irregularities and fraud, and his dissatisfaction with the media and several lawmakers. He called for supporters to go to the Capitol, but stressed they should stay peaceful.

Pelosi said Trump’s actions “demonstrate his absolute inability to discharge the most basic and fundamental powers and duties of his office,” during a speech on the House floor on Tuesday evening.

Earlier on Tuesday, Trump responded to the push for a second impeachment, saying that it was part of the Democrat’s long-running campaign against him that is fueling anger among his supporters.

“On the impeachment, it’s really a continuation of the greatest witch hunt in the history of politics,” Trump said. “It’s ridiculous. It’s absolutely ridiculous. This impeachment is causing tremendous anger, and you’re doing it and it’s really a terrible thing that they’re doing.”

Pelosi previously told colleagues in a recent letter that if Pence and a majority of the Cabinet don’t invoke the 25th Amendment, Democrats plan to move forward with the second impeachment.

The House speaker has since named nine House impeachment managers, who would present the House’s case for impeachment during a Senate trial. Pelosi did not state when the House will send the article of impeachment to the Senate.

Isabel van Brugen and Tom Ozimek contributed to this report.

