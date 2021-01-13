https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/huge-report-shows-numerous-countries-interfered-2020-election-resulting-millions-invalid-ballots-inserted-election/

Inventor and data analyst Jovan Hutton Pulitzer released a report showing numerous countries interfered in the 2020 election.

Pulitzer insists the only solution to see the real winners of the 2020 election at all levels is to forensically audit the ballots.

Inventor and Stanford researcher Jovan Pulitzer on Tuesday, Jan. 12, released a report of evidence of foreign interference in the November election. TRENDING: TWO MORE GOP LAWMAKERS Call on Liz Cheney to Step Down as House Conference Chair Before She Destroys Party — It May Be Too Late “Copy of the Foreign Election interference for your review and sharing,” Pulitzer wrote on social media Mewe. “65 foreign countries participated in attacking 7 key states and over 600 county polling locations. This is vetted and factual.”

Pulitzer released a tweet with a link to where his document can be found:

I have just uploaded all the data and evidence of foreign election interference in the Nov 3rd General Election. Since I cannot post the pdf here please go to https://t.co/gXiybDPSns

You may download it, see facts for yourself. pic.twitter.com/gFAS97vXGC — JovanHuttonPulitzer ™ #JovanHuttonPulitzer (@JovanHPulitzer) January 13, 2021

In a 36-page report on foreign election interference, Pulitzer highlighted voting irregularities and election fraud in eight states, including Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Georgia, Nevada, Arizona, and New Mexico. Here are some points in the report: The Chinese systematically gained control over our election system constituting a national security emergency

The electronic voting machines were compromised and cannot be trusted to provide an accurate vote count

To restore confidence the “failsafe” of counting the paper ballots must be used to determine who won the election for President, Senators, Congressional Representatives

Hand counts reported by the media are not really hand counts and easily subverted. The researcher said that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has “leveraged financial, nongovernmental, and foreign allies including Venezuela to acquire INFLUENCE and CONTROL US Voting Infrastructure in at least 28 states.”

Pulitzer went on to share that if the invalid ballots were removed from the election results and the remaining valid votes were counted, the current certified results of the 2020 election would be very different at all levels.



The Gateway Pundit has reported on Pulitzer previously where he claims the true results of the 2020 election can be determined by reviewing the actual paper ballots from the election. These ballots are the public’s property and are mandated to be held for 22 months after the federal election.

Impeachment is not the answer. Forensically reviewing all the ballots from the 2020 election is.



