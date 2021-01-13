https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/huntsville-alabama-spacecommand-airforce/2021/01/13/id/1005485

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Wednesday announced Huntsville as the U.S. Space Command’s new U.S. headquarters, a move Colorado lawmakers will look to overturn once President-elect Joe Biden is in office, saying President Donald Trump received “bad advice from political advisers” in making his decision.

“I couldn’t be more pleased to learn that Alabama will be the new home to the United States Space Command!” Ivey tweeted.

“Our state has long provided exceptional support for our military and their families as well as rich and storied history when it comes to space exploration. This combination only enhances the outstanding relationships we have with the 65 diverse federal agencies on Redstone Arsenal, not to mention the growing presence of the FBI and other federal installations.”

Colorado, New Mexico, Nebraska, Texas and Florida were also being considered as headquarter sites.

The Air Force said Huntsville checked off all the requirements for the Air Force: proximity to military bases involved with space, high security and communications capabilities.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis called the decision “misguided” and said the state’s aerospace security, military heritage, and quality of life makes it the “epicenter of national security space and the only permanent home for U.S. Space Command.”

“Reports that the in-depth military process found Colorado Springs to be the best location for military readiness and cost and recommended Colorado to the President only to be overruled for politically motivated reasons are deeply concerning,” Polis added.

