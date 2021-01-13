https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5fffebf09cd48c07edeaa286
A team from the World Health Organization (WHO) has arrived in the Chinese city of Wuhan to study the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic. The mission had been delayed for months as the global health bod…
Lauren Boebert, the new Republican Rep. from Colorado, called out the Democrats for impeaching Trump again this week. She noted that people across the country are still suffering, and that all Democra…
Consumer watchdogs say the manipulative “dark pattern” design makes it hard for people to end membership….
Sen. Tom Cotton opposes moving forward with impeachment because the Senate “lacks the constitutional authority” to remove a former president….
An “increasingly isolated, sullen, and vengeful” President Trump is serving his final few days in office in an emptying White House, taking out his anger on his shrinking inner circle, The Washington …