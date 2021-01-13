https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/didnt-sign-home-depot-co-founder-feels-betrayed-trump/

The co-founder of Home Depot who is a longtime supporter of Donald Trump says he feels “betrayed” by the president in the wake of last week’s chaos at the U.S. Capitol.

“I feel betrayed,” Ken Langone said of the riot during an appearance on CNBC’s “Squawk Box.”

“Last Wednesday was a disgrace, and it should never have happened in this country. If it doesn’t break every American’s heart, something is wrong. It breaks my heart, for sure. I didn’t sign up for that.”

Langone urged backers of Trump to avoid trying to justify or rationalize the mayhem.

TRENDING: Pelosi: ‘It breaks my heart’ to impeach Trump

“I think the biggest mistake anybody is going to make is try and rationalize what happened last week, what the president did and what that crowd did,” he explained. “There should be no mitigation at all. It was horrible. It was wrong. I’m shocked.”

“I feel betrayed,” says Ken Langone. “Last Wednesday was a disgrace and should never have happened in this country. If it doesn’t break every American’s heart, something is wrong.” pic.twitter.com/ftgTvk4MeE — Squawk Box (@SquawkCNBC) January 13, 2021

Langone was incredulous concerning Republicans in Congress who agreed with Trump’s assertions of widespread fraud in the 2020 presidential election and who subsequently voted to object to certification of victory by Democrat Joe Biden.

Will you boycott Home Depot based on the co-founder’s remarks? 89% (17 Votes) 11% (2 Votes)

“I don’t know what the hell they had in their mind, frankly,” Langone said.

While Langone has been a critic of Biden’s economic plans, the Home Depot co-founder is now urging unity among all Americans.

“I’m going to do everything I can from day one to make sure I do my part to make Joe Biden the most successful president in the history of this country,” he said.

“If there’s a time in history where all Americans need to be a patriot, this is that time.”

Langone also noted that although he wants to help citizens affected by the coronavirus pandemic, he strongly objects to Biden’s plan to send out $2,000 checks.

“To give $2,000 to every American is nuts,” he said.

Learn astonishing Bible truth on a higher level than ever before with the Holy Spirit-filled books by Joe Kovacs

Follow Joe on Twitter @JoeKovacsNews

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

