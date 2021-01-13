https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/not-know-goes-frightening-country-representative-jim-jordan-speaks/

Congress really has no idea how angry Americans are with the fraudulent 2020 election being validated. They have no idea.

Representative Jim Jordan blasted the Democrats today in the House. The Republican shamed the Democrats for their response to the stolen 2020 election:

Democrats objected to more states in 2017 than Republicans did last week but somehow we’re wrong. Democrats can raise bail for rioters and looters this summer but somehow when Republicans condemn all the violence, the violence this summer, the violence last week, somehow we’re wrong? And Democrats can investigate the President of the United States, as Mr. Hoyer went through, try to impeach him, investigate him for four years but will not look at an election that 80 million Americans, half of the electorate, Republicans and Democrats have their doubts about. I said this last night, I do not know were all this goes and this is frightening for the country.

Wherever you go, you can talk to anonymous American citizens and they are livid about the stolen 2020 election. The corrupt agents in Washington have no idea how they are viewed and how angry Americans are that they are refusing to de-legitimize the stolen election and abide by US law.

Jordan is right – This is frightening for the country.

