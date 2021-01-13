https://hannity.com/media-room/impeachment-2-pelosi-picks-eric-swalwell-as-one-of-nine-impeachment-managers/

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi picked Rep. Eric Swalwell as one manager for the Democrats’ impending Impeachment proceedings; setting the stage for another hyper-partisan battle before Joe Biden’s Inauguration on January 20th.

“Rep. Eric Swalwell, whose connections to a Chinese spy were recently made public, has been named as one of nine impeachment managers announced to before the Senate in President Trump’s second impeachment trial,” reports Fox News.

“Congressman Swalwell serves on House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, where he chairs the Intelligence Modernization and Readiness Subcommittee, and on the Judiciary Committee,” Pelosi’s office said in a statement. “He is a former prosecutor and is the son and brother of law enforcement officers. He is serving his fifth term in Congress.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

