https://redstate.com/mike_miller/2021/01/13/impeachment-doa-mcconnell-nixes-emergency-session-former-federal-judge-no-constitutional-authority-to-impeach-trump-after-he-leaves-office-n309509
About The Author
Related Posts
The Texas Suit Against Pennsylvania Is A Fight For The Constitution
December 9, 2020
Sounds Right, Ep. 9: Cece Woods, Malibu Investigative Journalist, Outed Fake N95 Masks at LA Metro
December 15, 2020
'Chaos' at the Border? Former ICE Acting Director: 'Every American Should Be Afraid' if Biden Becomes President
December 31, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy