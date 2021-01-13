https://babylonbee.com/news/kamala-harris-wondering-if-she-can-start-25th-amendment-proceedings-now-or-has-to-wait-until-january-20th/
WASHINGTON, D.C.—It’s still a week until the inauguration, but Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris is ready to get down to business. The first item on the agenda: invoke the 25th Amendment and declare Joe Biden incapacitated and make herself acting president.
