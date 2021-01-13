https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2021/01/13/is-this-gasoline-jaketapper-eric-swalwell-compares-donald-trump-to-osama-bin-laden-for-inspiring-an-attack-on-our-country-video/

A lot of House Republicans have done a decent job of disgracing themselves over the past week.

But don’t forget that Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell has been disgracing himself for a lot longer:

On multiple levels.

Not to mention stirring the pot quite a bit himself.

Is Jake Tapper gonna go on a Twitter rampage about Swalwell’s nasty, inflammatory rhetoric?

We won’t hold our breath. Swalwell’s got that big (D), after all.

