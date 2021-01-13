https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/right-decision-twitter-ceo-jack-dorsey-tweets-complete-bullsht-ban-donald-trump-complete-lies/

Tech Giant Twitter along with Facebook, Snapchat, Instagram, Shopify, Twitch, and YouTube all banned United States President Donald Trump from their platforms this week.

Then they colluded to ensure social media platform Parler was shut down as an alternative to conservative talk.

These demons eliminated free speech in America, a bedrock  of the US Constitution, in one week over complete lies.

On Wednesday Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey put out a bullshit statement about how this was necessary.

This is the same guy who was hanging out with violent protesters in Ferguson, Missouri in 2014 before they burned down the city a second time.
Integrity is not one of Jack’s strongpoints.

Here is what Jack Dorsey wrote about banning the President of the United States.
While you read this remember that the Iranian, Chinese and Cuban leaders are still active on the platform.

