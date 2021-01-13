https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/right-decision-twitter-ceo-jack-dorsey-tweets-complete-bullsht-ban-donald-trump-complete-lies/

Tech Giant Twitter along with Facebook, Snapchat, Instagram, Shopify, Twitch, and YouTube all banned United States President Donald Trump from their platforms this week.

Then they colluded to ensure social media platform Parler was shut down as an alternative to conservative talk.

These demons eliminated free speech in America, a bedrock of the US Constitution, in one week over complete lies.

On Wednesday Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey put out a bullshit statement about how this was necessary.

TRENDING: House Impeaches President Trump with 232-197 Vote – 10 Republicans Join Democrats and Vote in Favor of Impeachment

This is the same guy who was hanging out with violent protesters in Ferguson, Missouri in 2014 before they burned down the city a second time.

Integrity is not one of Jack’s strongpoints.

Here is what Jack Dorsey wrote about banning the President of the United States.

While you read this remember that the Iranian, Chinese and Cuban leaders are still active on the platform.

I believe this was the right decision for Twitter. We faced an extraordinary and untenable circumstance, forcing us to focus all of our actions on public safety. Offline harm as a result of online speech is demonstrably real, and what drives our policy and enforcement above all. — jack (@jack) January 14, 2021

Having to take these actions fragment the public conversation. They divide us. They limit the potential for clarification, redemption, and learning. And sets a precedent I feel is dangerous: the power an individual or corporation has over a part of the global public conversation. — jack (@jack) January 14, 2021

This concept was challenged last week when a number of foundational internet tool providers also decided not to host what they found dangerous. I do not believe this was coordinated. More likely: companies came to their own conclusions or were emboldened by the actions of others. — jack (@jack) January 14, 2021

Yes, we all need to look critically at inconsistencies of our policy and enforcement. Yes, we need to look at how our service might incentivize distraction and harm. Yes, we need more transparency in our moderation operations. All this can’t erode a free and open global internet. — jack (@jack) January 14, 2021

We are trying to do our part by funding an initiative around an open decentralized standard for social media. Our goal is to be a client of that standard for the public conversation layer of the internet. We call it @bluesky: https://t.co/51or6OuNNv — jack (@jack) January 14, 2021

It’s important that we acknowledge this is a time of great uncertainty and struggle for so many around the world. Our goal in this moment is to disarm as much as we can, and ensure we are all building towards a greater common understanding, and a more peaceful existence on earth. — jack (@jack) January 14, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

