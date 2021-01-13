https://thefederalist.com/2021/01/13/jake-tapper-says-gop-veteran-who-lost-his-legs-in-combat-doesnt-care-about-america/

CNN anchor Jake Tapper claimed that Republican Rep. Brian Mast, a veteran who lost both of his legs in combat, doesn’t care about the United States.

“Congressman Brian Mast, a Republican from Florida, who lost his legs, by the way, fighting for democracy abroad, although I don’t know about his commitment to it here in the United States,” Tapper said in a live broadcast Wednesday afternoon.

According to his biography, Mast served in the U.S. Army for more than a decade. While deployed in Afghanistan as a bomb disposal expert, Mast found “an improvised explosive device” that “resulted in catastrophic injuries, which included the loss of both of his legs.”

For his time in the service, Mast has received many medals, including the Bronze Star Medal, the Army Commendation Medal for Valor, the Purple Heart Medal, and the Defense Meritorious Service Medal.

“In Congress, Brian strives to serve as he did on the battlefield: without regard for personal gain or personal sacrifice,” his bio reads.

Shortly before Tapper insulted Mast on air, the congressman publicly thanked the guardsmen stationed in the Capitol for protecting the legislators during the impeachment debates in the House chambers.

“We owe the men and women who put their lives on the line to defend our democracy more than we could ever possibly repay!” Mast wrote on Twitter.

Earlier this month, Tapper called congressional conservatives “selfish dipshits” after some legislators reportedly refused to wear face masks while sheltering in the Capitol during a mob riot.

“Turns out that electing selfish dipshits isn’t a good idea,” he wrote.

