https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2021/01/13/john-hayward-examines-media-and-democrats-shifting-attitudes-toward-violent-extremism-in-illuminating-thread/

If you’ve noticed a shift over the last week or so in the way violent extremism is being covered, you’re not alone.

Conservative writer John Hayward has noticed it, too, and he’s put together an important thread examining the effects of Democrats and media’s highly subjective attitudes toward political violence:

Well said.

There’s been a clear double standard here.

That said, though, Hayward is absolutely correct when he says that we cannot and should not tolerate political violence. The lines we draw need to mean something. And we have to hold perpetrators of political violence to account no matter what.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...