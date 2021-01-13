https://redstate.com/mike_miller/2021/01/13/joint-chiefs-of-staff-release-statement-denouncing-insurrection-at-us-capitol-accept-election-of-joe-biden-n309123
About The Author
Related Posts
CNN Stars Sound Like Backstage Groupies In Response to the Jake Tapper Interview of Joe Biden
December 4, 2020
Dan Crenshaw Gives Pelosi the Blistering Response She Deserves After Her COVID Bill Admission (Video)
December 9, 2020
Mitt Romney Finally Faces Reality
December 21, 2020
The Left Is Now Targeting Clarence Thomas for Destruction
January 8, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy