As we told you last night, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s list of impeachment managers who will present their case to the Senate (if the House votes to impeach and it gets to the Senate) includes Rep. Eric Swalwell:

In the clearest sign yet that Pelosi plans to move quickly to send the article over to Senate, she just named her impeachment managers, with Jamie Raskin taking lead. Also: Diana DeGette; Cicilline; Castro; Eric Swalwell; Ted Lieu; Stacey Plaskett; Joe Neguse; Madeleine Dean — Manu Raju (@mkraju) January 13, 2021

Swalwell has been in the news (of outlets who have cared to even cover the story that is) for his involvement with a Chinese spy.

George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley says Pelosi picking Swalwell is an effort to get him back in the game, even though he still sits on the Intelligence Committee:

The Swalwell selection is clearly part of a rehabilitation campaign. Swalwell remained secluded as the many in the media refused to carry or investigate the story. Now Pelosi will use the impeachment as a way for Swalwell to reemerge from seclusion. https://t.co/2EuvG6pN8R — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) January 13, 2021

While there are good faith reasons for impeachment, there remain serious questions over the speed and basis for the impeachment. That makes the House managers even more important in bringing credibility to this effort. This is putting politics ahead of the institution in my view. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) January 13, 2021

After four years of Democrats putting politics over the institution, Pelosi’s move with Swalwell isn’t all that surprising.

The House is expected to take a final vote this afternoon on a second impeachment of President Trump.

