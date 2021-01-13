https://hannity.com/media-room/jordan-dems-objected-to-more-states-in-2016-election-but-somehow-were-wrong/
JORDAN ON HANNITY: Dems All About ‘Getting the President,’ Not the Rule of Law
posted by Hannity Staff – 4.04.19
Rep. Jim Jordan stopped by ‘Hannity’ Wednesday night to discuss the Democrats’ non-stop efforts to obtain the un-redacted Mueller report; saying left-wing lawmakers are simply out “to get the President.”
“The Judiciary Committee voted today to subpoena the full, un-redacted Mueller report along with the evidence gathered in the investigation, despite the full release being against DOJ rules approved by Democrats,” said Hannity.
“Understand the situation we’re in… The Judiciary Chair wants the Attorney General of the United States to release Grand Jury material. They’re so focused on getting the President, forget about the rule of law and how things are supposed to happen. They’re all about getting the President,” said Rep. Jordan.
JORDAN ON HANNITY: Even JAMES COMEY Admits They Had ‘No Evidence of Collusion’
posted by Hannity Staff – 5.09.19
Rep. Jim Jordan stopped-by ‘Hannity’ Wednesday night to weigh-in on Robert Mueller’s ‘No Collusion’ report; saying even James Comey publicly admitted there was “no evidence” the Trump campaign worked with Russian officials during the 2016 election.
“It’s all beginning to unravel. It’s over, it’s dead. What is coming is FISA abuse, the FISA application, the rigged investigation into Hillary… Where are we going with this?” asked Hannity.
“Comey said the same thing all the way up until the day he was fired, he said they had no evidence of any type of collusion. Obviously, the Mueller report demonstrates that,” said Jordan.
