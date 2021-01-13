https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2021/01/13/just-incredible-media-firefighters-get-gop-rep-louie-gohmert-trending-for-encouraging-more-uprisings-theres-just-one-problem-video/

Politico’s Blake Hounshell’s got a very disturbing quote from GOP Rep. Louie Gohmert:

Louis Gohmert: “I don’t know why they aren’t more uprisings all over the country.” — Blake News (@blakehounshell) January 13, 2021

Vox’s Laura McGann heard it, too:

Louie Gohmert on the House floor: “I just don’t even know why there aren’t more — aren’t uprisings all over the country, and maybe there will be.” — Laura McGann (@lkmcgann) January 13, 2021

And CNN’s Asha Rangappa:

Holy shit. Is Gohmer encouraging MORE “uprisings”??!? Did I hear that right?????????? — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) January 13, 2021

She heard him! As did countless other vigilant firefighters, no doubt.

Dear God. If that’s not incitement, we don’t know what is.

I caught that too. What the heck? — SweetTea (@MissLindner) January 13, 2021

Charge him for instigating — Auntie Annie 🥃 Nostrovia! (@cmlucien) January 13, 2021

Arrest him! — ckelly (@ckelly64) January 13, 2021

Just one thing, though:

Um, that’s a Nancy Pelosi quote, bro. https://t.co/BHlvmO6WmD — Sister Toldjah, VP of BS Detection 😁 (@sistertoldjah) January 13, 2021

Come again?

I think he was referring to a Pelosi quote there: https://t.co/HYMRCIAhhq — Lee Ferran (@leeferran) January 13, 2021

But Nancy Pelosi would never say something like that!

Except for that time she did, of course:







Oh.

The quote going around from Texas congressman Louie Gohmert about wondering why there weren’t “uprisings” all over the country was him quoting Nancy Pelosi from 2018 during protests of Trump child separation policy. — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) January 13, 2021

But it’s different when Nancy Pelosi uses that kind of inflammatory rhetoric, isn’t it?

I guess this was a callback to something Pelosi said this summer and Rs didn’t move to impeach. They knew she wasn’t inciting violence. Why do Ds think Trump was saying the same? — Laura McGann (@lkmcgann) January 13, 2021

(D)ifferent rules for (D)ifferent people.

“I don’t know why there aren’t more uprisings in this country and maybe there will be” — Nancy Pelosi

— Louie Gohmert https://t.co/hDBeMwrG6y pic.twitter.com/kQSn9NYlEd — Aldous Huxley’s Ghost™ (@AF632) January 13, 2021

I mean, who hasn’t heard this before? She’s a journalist at CNN for crissake. She shou— oh. Nevermind. https://t.co/RKmKORPODf — Aldous Huxley’s Ghost™ (@AF632) January 13, 2021

Journalism’s come a long, long way.

He was literally quoting Nancy Pelosi from the summer. Totally irresponsible tweet. Delete this. https://t.co/89ab7mJGwg — Caleb Hull (I’m With the CCP Don’t Ban Me) (@CalebJHull) January 13, 2021

Delete it? But where’s the fun in that?

Louie Gohmert is now trending on Twitter because liberals are taking his words out of context and acting like he wasn’t just reading quotes from prominent Democrats over the summer encouraging their supporters to riot. Just incredible. Twitter will do nothing about it either. — Caleb Hull (I’m With the CCP Don’t Ban Me) (@CalebJHull) January 13, 2021

Of course they won’t. Because some misinformation and disputed claims are more equal than others.

Pathetic. And Gohmert is an idiot, but at least properly quote him. https://t.co/8L6BbWSZsj — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) January 13, 2021

Donald Trump has said a lot of awful things, but we’ll be damned if he didn’t have the media’s number.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

