Politico’s Blake Hounshell’s got a very disturbing quote from GOP Rep. Louie Gohmert:

Vox’s Laura McGann heard it, too:

And CNN’s Asha Rangappa:

She heard him! As did countless other vigilant firefighters, no doubt.

Dear God. If that’s not incitement, we don’t know what is.

Just one thing, though:

Come again?

But Nancy Pelosi would never say something like that!

Except for that time she did, of course:



Oh.

But it’s different when Nancy Pelosi uses that kind of inflammatory rhetoric, isn’t it?

(D)ifferent rules for (D)ifferent people.

Journalism’s come a long, long way.

Delete it? But where’s the fun in that?

Of course they won’t. Because some misinformation and disputed claims are more equal than others.

Donald Trump has said a lot of awful things, but we’ll be damned if he didn’t have the media’s number.

