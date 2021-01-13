https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/ken-langone-capitol-riot-gop/2021/01/13/id/1005425

Billionaire Republican Ken Langone feels “betrayed” by President Donald Trump after his supporters rioted in the Capitol last week, an event he called “a disgrace,” in an interview with CNBC on Wednesday.

“I think the biggest mistake anybody is going to make is try and rationalize what happened last week, what the president did and what that crowd did,” Langone said on “Squawk Box.” “There should be no mitigation at all. It was horrible. It was wrong. I’m shocked.”

The Home Depot co-founder, who has been a supporter of Trump’s and a longtime donor to the GOP, added, “I feel betrayed,” and said, “Last Wednesday was a disgrace. It should never have happened in this country. If it doesn’t break every American’s heart, something is wrong. It breaks my heart, for sure. I didn’t sign up for that.”

Langone went on to say that Americans should come together in support of President-elect Joe Biden as he prepares to enter the White House.

“If there’s a time in history where all Americans need to be a patriot, this is that time,” he said.

“I’m going to do everything I can from day one to make sure I do my part to make Joe Biden the most successful president in the history of this country,” Langone continued. “There’s a selfish reason for that: We’ve got very serious major issues in American to deal with,” from the coronavirus pandemic to public education.

Langone also he doesn’t “care” if Trump is impeached. “All I care about is one thing: Jan. 20, Joe Biden is going to be sworn in as president.”

He also criticized Republicans who voted against finalizing Biden’s victory, even after the riot took place.

“I don’t know what the hell they had in their mind, frankly. … What was it, a grandstand play?” he said.

“There’s going to be plenty of time, and I’m sure there’s going to be a lot of energy spent, to do what they have to do whether it’s to Trump, whether it’s to those senators or whatever it is,” Langone added. “At the end of the day, thank God we’re a democracy and the voters will have the last word.”

