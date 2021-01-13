https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2021/01/13/kiss-of-death-cnns-chris-cillizza-thinks-that-liz-cheney-is-looking-very-very-good-after-coming-out-in-favor-of-impeaching-trump/

GOP Rep. Liz Cheney has come out in favor of impeaching Donald Trump.

And that means that Democrats and the media can finally admit that ackshually, Liz Cheney is not the spawn of Satan:

Liz Cheney has come out of this entire mess looking very, very goodhttps://t.co/L8cuOraZSq — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) January 13, 2021

Chris Cillizza writes:

Cheney’s emergence as the one GOP leader willing to stand up and say, essentially, “What the hell are we doing here,” is intriguing for a number of reasons — not the least of which is that her father, prior to the Trump presidency, was the Republican who Democrats most loved to hate. And yet now his daughter has emerged as a voice of reason and sanity within a party that has gone full Trump. There’s a through line there, of course. Dick Cheney, while loathed by Democrats, was a very traditional establishment politician. He had spent decades in Washington — in and out of elected office — prior to signing on as George W. Bush’s vice president. He was not radical in any meaningful way. And his brand of hawkish Republicanism bears zero resemblance to how Trump sees the world.

Dick Cheney was not ackshually radical, despite what we spent years telling you! And Liz Cheney is a pretty great gal once you get to know her:

Cheney, instead, has gone in the other direction, which, in truth, looked like a giant leap of faith in her GOP colleagues (and the broader Republican Party). While it still looks like a risky strategy, politically speaking, Cheney’s questioning of Trump — and calling on her colleagues to do the same — sure does look like the right thing to do in the light of last week’s riot.

Liz Cheney is being greeted as a liberator by the media. https://t.co/uyWiNLGFw4 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 13, 2021

It’s been fun to watch media luminaries like Chris Cillizza develop a strange new respect for Republicans like Liz Cheney, despite the fact that Cheney’s the same person she was back when they hated her (and her father).

Mighty nice of them considering her dad was a super evil war criminal. HALLLLLLLIBURRRRTONNNN or something. https://t.co/76iQmpPK5y — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) January 13, 2021

We’ll see how long this lasts. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 13, 2021

Yeah, it’s only a matter of time until Liz Cheney appears on their sh*t list again. Assuming she’s in Congress for much longer:

Ooof, kiss of death https://t.co/tsjwMRSmT9 — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) January 13, 2021

Oh well. In any event, one thing’s for sure:

Watching the media trying to understand the Right is hilarious and sad https://t.co/ZqjRgHWNxk — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) January 13, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

