President Donald Trump would have joined Parler and Gab, two social media networks popular among the far-right, if not for his adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner, according to Bloomberg.

After Twitter suspended Trump in the wake of his supporters’ riot in the Capitol last week, the president reportedly considered creating accounts on the two fringe platforms popular with conservative figures who have been banned from Twitter and similar social media sites.

However, Kushner and Trump’s director of social media, Dan Scavino, both advised against it, according to Bloomberg sources, which noted Kushner told multiple White House officials, including director of personnel John McEntee, Trump should not move to a fringe social media website.

Parler was removed from the Apple and Google app stores over the weekend due to the riot, and Amazon banned the company from its cloud services citing a lack of action over violent threats made by users on the social media platform.

