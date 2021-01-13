https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/boebert-isnt-messing-around/

I am legally permitted to carry my firearm in Washington, D.C. and within the Capitol complex. Metal detectors outside of the House would not have stopped the violence we saw last week — it’s just another political stunt by Speaker Pelosi. — Rep. Lauren Boebert (@RepBoebert) January 13, 2021

Several House Republicans sidestepped newly-installed metal detectors outside the chamber doors Tuesday, simply ignoring the machines when they were set off. The GOP lawmakers are objecting to the new machines, which are directly outside the House chamber and were added as a security precaution following last week.

The defiance was highlighted by what was described as a “standoff” between U.S. Capitol police and a freshman congresswoman who has previously asserted she has the right to carry a firearm into the building.

The House sergeant at arms office on Tuesday issued a statement saying all members and others going into the chamber must be screened for prohibited items, including firearms, and anyone failing to wear a mask on the House floor would be removed.

Members of Congress previously had free roam at the Capitol, with the ability to bypass most security screening stations at most entrances to the building and inside.

Lauren Boebert of Colorado reportedly ended up in a stalemate with Capitol security Tuesday after refusing to hand over her bag after setting off the metal detector. Ryan Nobles tweeted that Boebert, who has said she plans to carry her gun in D.C. and the Capitol, walked through the detector with her bag, which set off the alarm. She refused to hand over her bag to Capitol police, so officers refused to let her enter until they get to see what is inside.

Capitol Police won’t let her in until Boebert shows them what is in her bag, she won’t and is now standing by the entrance of the chamber. She is respectful but defiant. — Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) January 13, 2021

House GOP furious at new mags outside the chamber. Reps. Markwayne Mullin and Steve Womack erupted at Capitol Police as they were forced to go through the mags. Womack shouted “I was physically restrained!” And Mullin said “it’s my constitutional right” and “they cannot stop me — Manu Raju (@mkraju) January 13, 2021

Rep. Steve Scalise, the No. 2 Republican, told me that the situation is “untenable” because it “impedes the ability of members to come and vote. This is our job.” These are the lines pic.twitter.com/Z6WP9ZXmC0 — Manu Raju (@mkraju) January 13, 2021

