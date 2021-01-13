http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/c9oJLcJiSr8/

Lead impeachment manager, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD), fought the certification of electoral votes from Florida in 2017.

While attempting to prevent then-President-elect Donald Trump from assuming office, Raskin argued several of the Florida electors were “not lawfully certified”:

Lead impeachment manager Jamie Raskin objected to Florida’s electoral votes in 2017. pic.twitter.com/FsLvJLvA8v — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) January 13, 2021

“I have an objection because 10 of the 29 electoral votes cast by Florida were cast by electors not lawfully certified because they violated Florida’s prohibition against dual office holders,” Raskin said as then-Vice President Joe Biden gaveled him down.

Raskin had to admit his objection was not supported by a senator and it, therefore, went nowhere.

Now, Raskin is the lead impeachment manager and is attempting to take Trump out of office within just days of Biden’s scheduled inauguration, WJLA reported.

“The president has become a clear and present danger to the Republic,” Raskin argued upon the announcement.

Other involved members of the House include:

Rep. Diana DeGette (D-CO);

Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI);

Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-TX);

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA);

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA);

Rep. Stacey Plaskett (D-VI);

Rep. Joe Neguse (D-CO); and

Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-PA).

Swalwell, a member of the House intelligence committee, was recently implicated in a scandal involving a suspected Chinese spy from 2011 to 2015.

In 2019, Raskin pushed for a first impeachment because he claimed Trump “totally violated his oath of office by betraying the national security of the country and our election by trying to entice a foreign government to get involved in our campaign.”

Kyle Olson is a reporter for Breitbart News. He is also host of “The Kyle Olson Show,” syndicated on Michigan radio stations on Saturdays — download full podcast episodes. Follow him on Parler.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

