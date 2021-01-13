https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2021/01/13/lets-just-be-clear-that-chris-hayes-attempt-to-shame-the-gop-over-trump-for-literally-all-of-this-ultimately-only-makes-the-media-look-worse/

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes just wants to be clear here: he knew Donald Trump was bad news from the get-go.

He and his fellow firefighters warned us for years that something like this could happen, and we refused to listen to them:

Let’s just be clear here: Literally all of this was obvious from the moment Trump came down the escalator: his contempt for democracy, his love of authoritarians and violence, and his utter unfitness. And yet the entire GOP (with very few exceptions) went along with it. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) January 12, 2021

Whatever happens in the next few days, there are 370,000 dead, a dangerous seditious faction in American politics, and violent resistance to the incoming president for the first time since Lincoln. Also: three SCOTUS justices, lots of judges, and a MUCH lower corporate tax rate. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) January 12, 2021

They traded the former for the latter. The price was always clear and McConnell and everyone else was willing to pay it. Never ever ever forget that. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) January 12, 2021

Evidently Chris Hayes has forgotten what actually happened, how we actually got to this point.

Lets be clear: You helped to elect him. https://t.co/5ImFOVeUlo — Trust Black women *We tried to tell you* (@NicolasEdny) January 13, 2021

True story:

So obvious we heard for months to fear Cruz and Rubio more than Trump. pic.twitter.com/FxIg8g9en7 — Noam Blum (@neontaster) January 13, 2021

A fair point in general but tbf I don’t think you ever heard this from Hayes, as the juxtaposition arguably implies — EricaGrieder (@EricaGrieder) January 13, 2021

He even mentioned this narrative at the time: https://t.co/V0xw3EStqx — Noam Blum (@neontaster) January 13, 2021

Yep:

Best hope for Kasich/Rubio/Bush/Christie wing is a race between one of them and Trump. Ergo: Cruz has to go to clear the way for that — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) January 25, 2016

Hence the outpouring of (seemingly coordinated?) “we’d take Trump over Cruz stories.” The downside risk here is that Trump’s a runaway train — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) January 25, 2016

Hayes knew exactly what was happening exactly when it was happening. He didn’t go on self-righteous Twitter tears about it.

And yet today, he’s trying to pin all the responsibility on the GOP, as if the media’s “seemingly coordinated” effort played no role. So Hayes is actually just making the media look even worse.

Don’t tell me you knew he’d be Hitler if you took the calculated risk to help make him the candidate because you thought he’d lose. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) January 13, 2021

Chris is free to take a page from his MSNBC colleague Joe Scarborough‘s playbook and pretend the media didn’t help shovel coal into the Trump Train’s furnace, but we will never, ever, ever forget that they did.

