https://thehill.com/homenews/house/533981-live-coverage-house-to-vote-to-impeach-trump-after-capitol-insurrection

The House will vote Wednesday to impeach Trump for his role in the mob attack at the Capitol one week ago, which interrupted the Electoral College count in a joint session of Congress and forced the evacuation of lawmakers.

Passage is not is doubt: Every Democrat is expected to vote for the single article, which charges Trump with inciting violence against the U.S. government. But a big question Wednesday will be how many Republicans vote to impeach the president. Rep. Liz CheneyElizabeth (Liz) Lynn CheneyGrowing number of GOP lawmakers say they support impeachment House passes measure calling on Pence to remove Trump Republican Fred Upton says he’ll vote to impeach Trump MORE (Wy.), the third-ranking GOP leader, said Tuesday that she would vote to impeach, and a handful of others have already announced they’re joining her.

An overwhelming majority of Republicans will oppose impeachment, and their arguments are likely to focus in large part on the division they say it will cause in the country.

A week ago, a majority of the House GOP voted to throw out the Electoral College votes of two states, Arizona and Pennsylvania, citing allegations of fraud. But numerous courts across the country, state and federal, had previously dismissed those charges, and every state had certified its election resutls.

Wednesday’s vote will put Trump in the history books as the only president to be impeached twice in the country’s history. It remains unclear, however, when Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiHouse passes measure calling on Pence to remove Trump Trump told Pence he could be a ‘patriot’ or ‘p—-‘ when overseeing election vote: report Pelosi names 9 impeachment managers MORE (D-Calif.) will deliver the article to the Senate, given the disruption it would surely cause incoming President Joe Biden Joe BidenGrowing number of GOP lawmakers say they support impeachment House passes measure calling on Pence to remove Trump Disney, Walmart say they will block donations to lawmakers who objected to Electoral College results MORE, who’s set to be sworn in on Jan. 20.

Follow the debate below, which begins at 9 a.m.

Security is stepped up

8:55 a.m.

In the wake of last week’s siege, security was ramped up in the Capitol, with hundreds of members of the National Guard present on the eve of the vote.

Just walked into the Capitol to find literally hundreds of troops napping and lining up in the Congressional Visitor Center— as streets around here are largely blocked. Many are cuddling their firearms, fatigues over their heads to block light, and riot gear in neat piles. pic.twitter.com/vCHAOGMdfA — Nathaniel Reed (@ReedReports) January 13, 2021

Reinforcements have arrived in the Capitol ahead of today’s impeachment vote and for inauguration week. All quiet for now. Photos by my colleague Mike Lillis/The Hill pic.twitter.com/eT6FWqsSmd — Scott Wong (@scottwongDC) January 13, 2021

— Juliegrace Brufke

