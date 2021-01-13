https://www.theblaze.com/news/los-angeles-pharmacy-bruce-willis-mask

A Los Angeles-area Rite Aid asked actor Bruce Willis to leave the store on Sunday after he refused to wear a mask, according to Page Six and his own admission.

Following the controversy, the longtime actor issued an apology and said the move was an “error in judgment.”

At the time of this reporting, mask-wearing is mandatory in all public indoor spaces in California.

What are the details?

According to the report, Willis entered a Los Angeles Rite Aid on Monday and was asked to leave after he refused to wear a mask.

Page Six reported that store employees asked the 65-year-old action star to put on his mask after several other customers complained.

A photo obtained by the outlet showed the actor wearing a jacket and baseball-style cap and a bandana around his neck. Despite having the bandana around his neck, Willis refused to put it over his face and opted to leave without completing his purchase.

On Tuesday night, Willis told People that the move was a mistake.

“It was an error in judgment,” Willis admitted. “Be safe out there everyone and let’s continue to mask up.”

What else?

At the time of this reporting, researchers at Johns Hopkins University estimate that there have been at least 2,804,663 confirmed COVID-19 cases in California, with at least 31,157 deaths related to the virus.

In December, Los Angeles County alone reached a milestone of 10,000 deaths because of the virus.

Barbara Ferrer, Los Angeles County’s public health director, said that the development was “terrible.” She has also consistently called for Los Angeles County residents to adhere to mandated social distancing and mask-wearing.

“Most heartbreaking is that if we had done a better job of reducing transmission of the virus, many of these deaths would not have happened,” she said at the time.

