https://thehill.com/homenews/news/534026-man-photographed-wearing-camp-auschwitz-shirt-inside-capitol-arrested

A man who was seen wearing a sweatshirt that read “Camp Auschwitz” during the riots at the Capitol building was arrested Wednesday in Newport News, Va.

The rioter who wore the sweatshirt referencing the Nazi concentration camp in Poland was identified as Robert Keith Packer, CNN first reported.

The FBI confirmed to The Hill that Packer was arrested in the Virginia city on Wednesday on federal charges related to his “role in the events at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.”

The FBI also confirmed to The Hill that officials arrested Douglas Allen Sweet of Grimstead, Va., on Wednesday for his “role in the events at the U.S. Capitol” last week.

The bottom of Packer’s sweatshirt read “Work brings freedom,” a translation of “Arbeit macht frei,” the German words on an arch over the concentration camp where over 1.1 million Jewish people and others were killed during World War II.

Packer has previously been convicted three times for driving under the influence, CNN reported, citing Virginia court records. He also has a felony conviction for forging public records.

Michael Sherwin, the acting U.S. attorney for Washington, D.C., said in a Tuesday press conference that prosecutors have now charged over 70 cases following the riot in the Capitol building last week. Sherwin also confirmed that the FBI has opened investigations into over 170 people.

The Department of Justice is working to build sedition and conspiracy charges against some of the rioters who breached the capitol.

The riot that breached the Capitol building resulted in at least five deaths, including a Capitol Police officer and a woman shot by Capitol police outside of the House chamber. The pro-Trump mob breached the building as Congress was voting to certify the Electoral College vote that broke for President-elect Biden over President TrumpDonald TrumpGrowing number of GOP lawmakers say they support impeachment YouTube temporarily bars uploading of new content on Trump’s channel House passes measure calling on Pence to remove Trump MORE.

Law enforcement officials have also opened at least 25 domestic terrorism cases in the wake of the riot, Rep. Jason CrowJason Crow‘I saw my life flash before my eyes’: An oral history of the Capitol attack Overnight Defense: National Guard boosts DC presence ahead of inauguration | Lawmakers demand probes into troops’ role in Capitol riot | Financial disclosures released for Biden Pentagon nominee Duckworth demands Pentagon investigate whether troops participated in Capitol riots MORE (D-Colo.) confirmed over the weekend.

Updated 12:15 p.m.

