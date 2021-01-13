https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/marjorie-taylor-greene-to-file-biden-impeachment-articles-on-january-21/
On January 21st, I’m filing Articles of Impeachment on President-elect @JoeBiden.
75 million Americans are fed up with inaction.
It’s time to take a stand.
I’m proud to be the voice of Republican voters who have been ignored. #ImpeachBiden#QuidProJoe #BidenCrimeFamily pic.twitter.com/E83s1iOoVF
— Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) January 14, 2021