Quick hit from MTG last night as she votes ‘no’ on impeachment

I proudly defended President Trump on the House floor against yet another attempt to remove him from office. Extreme rhetoric from Democrats created an entire year of BLM/Antifa terrorism.

Tonight, I exposed their hypocrisy.

