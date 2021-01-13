Quick hit from MTG last night as she votes ‘no’ on impeachment

I proudly defended President Trump on the House floor against yet another attempt to remove him from office. Extreme rhetoric from Democrats created an entire year of BLM/Antifa terrorism.

Tonight, I exposed their hypocrisy.

— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) January 13, 2021