A Massachusetts teen has publicly identified her family members who were in Washington, D.C., participating in protests ahead of the Capitol riot.

Helena Duke, 18, called out her family members in a tweet by sharing a video of her mom, Therese Duke, getting punched in the face after allegedly trying to grab a woman’s phone.

“hi mom remember the time you told me I shouldn’t go to BLM protests bc they could get violent…this you?” Duke tweeted. ADVERTISEMENT In a follow-up tweet, she identifies her mother, along with her aunt and uncle, Richard Lorenz and Annie Lorenz. It is not known if they participated in the riot that took place at the Capitol.

mom I think you mean to say that powerful black woman punched you for harassment… https://t.co/yITQZ5DWhT — Helena Duke (@duke_helena) January 7, 2021

“I think a lot of it came from the fact that it was just very hypocritical, and what she was doing in this video was incredibly wrong,” Helena Duke told “As it Happens” host Carol Off.

Duke said that her mother has lost her job following the incident. UMass Memorial, while not confirming the identity of the employee, said in a tweet that a “caregiver” has been fired for their alleged involvement in the Capitol riots.

Ashanti Smith, the woman accused of punching Therese Duke, started a GoFundMe that received more than $130,000 in donations. In the fundraiser description, she said she has been suspended from her job pending an investigation and is facing legal repercussions from the fight.

Washington, D.C., and other state capitals are preparing for any violence that may occur this weekend and next week as President-elect Joe BidenJoe BidenGrowing number of GOP lawmakers say they support impeachment House passes measure calling on Pence to remove Trump Disney, Walmart say they will block donations to lawmakers who objected to Electoral College results MORE’s inauguration nears.

This story was updated at 4:25 p.m. to reflect that it was not known if the family members participated in Wednesday’s storming of the Capitol.

