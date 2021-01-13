https://thefederalist.com/2021/01/13/media-are-accusing-a-republican-lawmaker-of-insurrection-for-quoting-nancy-pelosi/

Corporate media journalists and left-wing activists took to social media on Wednesday to spread claims that Republican Rep. Louie Gohmert of Texas is in favor of inciting insurrection.

“Here’s a quote. ‘I just don’t even know why there aren’t more uprisings all over the country, and maybe there will be,’” Gohmert said on the House floor during the impeachment debate.

While Gohmert specified that what he was saying was a quote, taken directly from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s previous statements encouraging uprisings, journalists and activists quickly twisted his words, publicly speculating and claiming he was calling for increased political violence around the nation.

“Louis Gohmert: ‘I don’t know why they aren’t more uprisings all over the country,’” Blake News, a Politico editor tweeted.

Louis Gohmert: “I don’t know why they aren’t more uprisings all over the country.” — Blake News (@blakehounshell) January 13, 2021

“Louie Gohmert calls for more violent uprisings claims Nancy Pelosi is destroying the American experiment and quotes the History Channel in about two minutes,” tweeted Sarah Reese Jones, a managing editor and columnist at PoliticusUSA.

Louie Gohmert calls for more violent uprisings claims Nancy Pelosi is destroying the American experiment and quotes the History Channel in about two minutes. pic.twitter.com/iGsSDBtEaB — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) January 13, 2021

“‘I don’t know why there aren’t uprisings all over the country. Maybe there will be,’ Louie Gohmert says, perhaps hopefully,” one reporter wrote.

“I don’t know why there aren’t uprisings all over the country. Maybe there will be,” Louie Gohmert says, perhaps hopefully. — Marty Schladen (@martyschladen) January 13, 2021

“Holy shit. Is Gohmer encouraging MORE “uprisings”??!? Did I hear that right??????????” CNN analyst Asha Rangappa wrote.

Holy shit. Is Gohmer encouraging MORE “uprisings”??!? Did I hear that right?????????? — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) January 13, 2021

“Louie Gohmert literally asked for Trump supporters to commit violence on live TV prior to the insurrection. Why is he even there???” a KTVU Fox reporter asked on Twitter.

Louie Gohmert literally asked for Trump supporters to commit violence on live TV prior to the insurrection. Why is he even there??? — Jason Appelbaum (@JasonAppelbaum1) January 13, 2021

“Gohmert is the id of the GOP caucus. He just said on the House floor: ‘Here’s a quote for ya, why aren’t there more uprisings all over the country?’” a progressive activist wrote.

Gohmert is the id of the GOP caucus. He just said on the House floor: “Here’s a quote for ya, why aren’t there more uprisings all over the country?” — Ezra Levin (@ezralevin) January 13, 2021

Some journalists even insulted Gohmert’s intelligence, calling him dumb and incompetent.

I do not say this lightly Louie Gohmert is the dumbest member of congress. He may be the dumbest person from Texas. — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) January 13, 2021

Louie Gohmert is the dumbest motherfucker in the history of the U.S. Congress, and we’ve had some numbskulls over the years. #HouseImpeachmentDebate — Bob Cesca (@bobcesca_go) January 13, 2021

During the rest of his speaking time, Gohmert also quoted Pelosi in August claiming that “the domestic enemies of our voting system and honoring our Constitution are right at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, with their allies in Congress of the United States.” He also condemned the Democrats’ hypocrisy on violent speech and their political attempt to remove President Donald Trump from office just a week before President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

“Now the message is, if you have a whim, and you want to just go after a president, just go straight to the floor. No investigation. No Judiciary Committee. Go straight to the floor. Use it as a political weapon as you wish. This is so dangerous,” he said.

