https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/media-silent-enraged-black-lives-matter-militants-biden-supporters-surround-capitol-scream-police-video/

It’s not “domestic terrorism” when Black Lives Matter does it.

Enraged Black Lives Matter militants (Biden supporters) surrounded the Capitol and screamed at police on Wednesday.

A police line was formed on 3rd and Pennsylvania to hold back the angry Biden supporters.

WATCH (language warning):

TRENDING: TWO MORE GOP LAWMAKERS Call on Liz Cheney to Step Down as House Conference Chair Before She Destroys Party — It May Be Too Late

BREAKING: Biden supporters have surrounded the Capitol and are yelling at the first responders protecting Congress. pic.twitter.com/0VJPoXjDKM — @amuse (@amuse) January 13, 2021

The Capitol Police threatened to detain the protesters with zip ties if they didn’t vacate the “restricted area.”

WATCH:

Cap Police have the zip ties out they are ready to detain protesters if they don’t vacate the area pic.twitter.com/2g50xVBYXN — Richie🎥McG🍿 (@RichieMcGinniss) January 13, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

