It’s not “domestic terrorism” when Black Lives Matter does it.
Enraged Black Lives Matter militants (Biden supporters) surrounded the Capitol and screamed at police on Wednesday.
A police line was formed on 3rd and Pennsylvania to hold back the angry Biden supporters.
WATCH (language warning):
BREAKING: Biden supporters have surrounded the Capitol and are yelling at the first responders protecting Congress. pic.twitter.com/0VJPoXjDKM
— @amuse (@amuse) January 13, 2021
The Capitol Police threatened to detain the protesters with zip ties if they didn’t vacate the “restricted area.”
WATCH:
Cap Police have the zip ties out they are ready to detain protesters if they don’t vacate the area pic.twitter.com/2g50xVBYXN
— Richie🎥McG🍿 (@RichieMcGinniss) January 13, 2021