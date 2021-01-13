https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2021/01/13/media-trip-over-their-firefighter-garb-in-rush-to-mock-gop-reps-censored-mask-at-house-impeachment-debate/

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s “censored” mask at the House impeachment debate caught the eyes of some in the media, including CNN’s Jake Tapper and NBC News’ Katy Tur, who are saying the mask is hyperbole:

If the last four years have taught us anything, it’s that self-awareness must not be taught in journalism school:

Tur once compared the media to firefighters running towards a story, but that wasn’t over-the-top whatsoever. *Eye roll*

More of the “journalism” we’ve come to expect these last few years.

