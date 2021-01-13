https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2021/01/13/media-trip-over-their-firefighter-garb-in-rush-to-mock-gop-reps-censored-mask-at-house-impeachment-debate/

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s “censored” mask at the House impeachment debate caught the eyes of some in the media, including CNN’s Jake Tapper and NBC News’ Katy Tur, who are saying the mask is hyperbole:

Leaders of this movement are defined by having great privilege while feigning martyrdom and one couldn’t sum it up with a more apt visual. https://t.co/Ik6FLQ7qrp — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 13, 2021

Wearing a “censored” mask while speaking on the house floor which is being broadcast live by multiple broadcast and cable news outlets and on the web is something something else. — Katy Tur (@KatyTurNBC) January 13, 2021

If the last four years have taught us anything, it’s that self-awareness must not be taught in journalism school:

Almost as dumb as comparing yourself to a firefighter for spending four years screaming about Trump tweets. https://t.co/17lMBoxAXV — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) January 13, 2021

You’re describing the media https://t.co/ZpVn3OzNrY — Angus T. Kirk (@angusparvo) January 13, 2021

Tur once compared the media to firefighters running towards a story, but that wasn’t over-the-top whatsoever. *Eye roll*

it reminds me of people who used to pretend free speech was under assault from orange hitler while calling him a fascist on tv. https://t.co/OasrgT5y24 — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) January 13, 2021

Remember the hysteria by journalists when Trump first talked back to them and they screamed of how freedom of the press was under attack and the very fabric of democracy was unraveling? 🙄☕ https://t.co/rUTiXvBqZw — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) January 13, 2021

Like the LGBT campaign a while back featuring every celebrity wearing tape over their mouths with ‘NOH8’ on it to fight LGBT oppression? https://t.co/rUTiXvBqZw — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) January 13, 2021

Maybe it’s someone just trying to represent what is being imposed on their constituents. https://t.co/DSOJE7vbNk — BAN THIS (@corrcomm) January 13, 2021

More of the “journalism” we’ve come to expect these last few years.

