https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2021/01/13/members-of-congress-call-for-special-meeting-to-discuss-liz-cheney-resigning-as-gop-conference-chair-over-pro-impeachment-stance/
About The Author
Related Posts
Trump adviser Boris Epshteyn tests positive for Covid-19; UPDATE: Trump's trip to Gettysburg canceled
November 25, 2020
Muh principles! Conservative tweeter reveals that his mother's dying of COVID19 — and Bulwark maggot Jim Swift's already dancing on her grave
December 1, 2020
Vox's Ian Millhiser thinks it's wild that Joe Biden isn't widely perceived as one of our great political talents
November 19, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy