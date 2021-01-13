https://noqreport.com/2021/01/13/mitch-mcconnell-refuses-to-reconvene-senate-for-impeachment-but-still-may-vote-to-convict/

Soon-to-be Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is siding with nobody. He has Trump-supporters angered by his apparent willingness to even consider voting to remove President Trump through impeachment. On the other hand, he has angered Trump-haters by not convening the Senate for an “emergency” impeachment trial.

As of right now, he may have replaced James Comey as the most universally hated person in politics. It starts with his potential anti-Trump vote. According to Trish Intel:

According to a new report, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell believes that President Trump committed impeachable offenses and supports the Dems’ move to impeach him for a second time after the siege on Capitol Hill last Wednesday. Fox News reported the details Tuesday evening.

All indicators seem to point to him considering voting to remove President Trump. Well, all indicators except one. He is unwilling to reconvene the Senate to have an impeachment trial, meaning they will almost certainly not be able to take it up until a day before the inauguration (barring a miracle) of Joe Biden. According to Just The News:

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell made clear Wednesday that he will not be reconvening his chamber early to accept the article of impeachment on President Trump.

Smells like FREEDOM. Order Founders Blend Organic Coffee from Freedom First Coffee. Use “NOQ” as the promo code for 10% off!

McConnell spoke as the Democrat-controlled House began its debate on the second impeachment case against the outgoing president.

The Senate is scheduled to reconvene Tuesday, which McConnell says does not leave enough time for a vote on impeachment prior to Joe Biden’s inauguration one day later. And any subsequent trial would take place following the Trump presidency.

Mitch McConnell has been able to serve (at least) two masters during his long span in Washington DC. Now, his service has forced him into a corner in which both sides of the aisle hate him. And he’s okay with that because he’s Mitch McConnell.

COVID-19 lockdowns are taking down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the resurgence of lockdowns that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $17,300 to stay afloat through March when we hope the economy will be more open, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. In November, 2020, we hit 1.2 million visitors.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

