Nancy Pelosi announced her hand-picked impeachment team last night, led by Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland:

This would be the same Rep. Raskin that attempted to overturn the fair and free election of 2016:

Wow. This sounds kind of familiar. So he just wanted to start a debate on voter irregularities? From The Nation:

A number of members of the Congressional Progressive Caucus hoped to open a debate about the certification of Donald Trump’s Electoral College majority and about concerns that have arisen regarding an election in which Democrat Hillary Clinton received almost 3 million more votes than the Republican nominee. Unfortunately, there was no debate because no senator agreed to join in the objections from the Democratic members of the House.

Watch:

Lead impeachment manager Jamie Raskin objected to Florida’s electoral votes in 2017. pic.twitter.com/FsLvJLvA8v — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) January 13, 2021

