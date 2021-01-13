https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2021/01/13/nancy-pelosis-hand-picked-lead-impeachment-manager-attempted-to-overturn-the-fair-and-free-election-of-2016/
Nancy Pelosi announced her hand-picked impeachment team last night, led by Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland:
Tonight, I have the solemn privilege of naming the Managers of the impeachment trial of Donald Trump.@RepRaskin@RepDianaDeGette@RepCicilline@JoaquinCastrotx@RepSwalwell@RepTedLieu@StaceyPlaskett@RepDean@RepJoeNegusehttps://t.co/6yMWMEnBTW
— Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 13, 2021
This would be the same Rep. Raskin that attempted to overturn the fair and free election of 2016:
ICYMI: I joined @USProgressives in raising voter suppression & objecting to #ElectoralCollege votes. https://t.co/rPRjurn6IG
— Rep. Jamie Raskin (@RepRaskin) January 9, 2017
Wow. This sounds kind of familiar. So he just wanted to start a debate on voter irregularities? From The Nation:
A number of members of the Congressional Progressive Caucus hoped to open a debate about the certification of Donald Trump’s Electoral College majority and about concerns that have arisen regarding an election in which Democrat Hillary Clinton received almost 3 million more votes than the Republican nominee.
Unfortunately, there was no debate because no senator agreed to join in the objections from the Democratic members of the House.
Watch:
Lead impeachment manager Jamie Raskin objected to Florida’s electoral votes in 2017. pic.twitter.com/FsLvJLvA8v
— Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) January 13, 2021
