https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2021/01/13/nancy-pelosis-hand-picked-lead-impeachment-manager-attempted-to-overturn-the-fair-and-free-election-of-2016/

Nancy Pelosi announced her hand-picked impeachment team last night, led by Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland:

This would be the same Rep. Raskin that attempted to overturn the fair and free election of 2016:

Trending

Wow. This sounds kind of familiar. So he just wanted to start a debate on voter irregularities? From The Nation:

A number of members of the Congressional Progressive Caucus hoped to open a debate about the certification of Donald Trump’s Electoral College majority and about concerns that have arisen regarding an election in which Democrat Hillary Clinton received almost 3 million more votes than the Republican nominee.

Unfortunately, there was no debate because no senator agreed to join in the objections from the Democratic members of the House.

Watch:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: impeachmentJamie Raskin

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...