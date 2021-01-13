https://www.oann.com/navalny-announces-return-to-russia-despite-legal-threats/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=navalny-announces-return-to-russia-despite-legal-threats

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:26 AM PT – Wednesday, January 13, 2021

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said he plans on returning to Moscow this week despite facing legal threats from Russian officials. In a statement shared with his supporters Wednesday, Navalny said he feels healthy enough to complete his recovery at home.

Back in August, the Russian opposition leader was airlifted to Germany for medical treatment after he was allegedly poisoned by a Kremlin agent. Russia has denied any involvement in the incident, while insisting there is a lack of evidence in the case.

“This morning, while doing my routine exercises, which I have been doing for several months, I caught myself thinking that I probably almost healthy and I can complete my recovery at home,” Navalny expalined. “After understanding that, I checked the flights and bought tickets for a flight home at Pobeda Airlines website, so on Sunday, January 17 I will be back in Moscow with Pobeda flight. Meet you there!”

Normally buying a ticket home is just a matter of logistics: select flight, click, pay, done. But Alexei Navalny’s ticket takes him back to the country where he was poisoned with Novichok on orders, he believes, of the president. Huge decision to return & a challenge to Kremlin — Steve Rosenberg (@BBCSteveR) January 13, 2021

Last month, Russia’s prison authority ordered for Navalny to return to the country or face jail time. It claimedthe opposition leader broke the terms of a suspended sentence he received from an embezzlement case back in 2014.

