Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) announced during an appearance on Newsmax TV Wednesday evening that she plan to file articles of impeachment against Democrat President-elect Joe Biden “on behalf of the American people” on January 21, the day after Biden is inaugurated.

Responding to a question about a major announcement she had planned, Greene stated, “I would like to announce on behalf of the American people, we have to make sure sure that our leaders are held accountable, we cannot have a President of the United States that is willing to abuse the power of the office of the Presidency and be easily bought off by foreign governments, foreign Chinese energy companies, Ukrainian energy companies.”

“On January 21st I will be filing articles of impeachment on Joe Biden,” Greene said.



The freshman House Rep. added, “I can’t imagine people in this country being so fearful of a future of a Biden presidency that they may be willing to commit violence like they did in the Capitol here in Washington, D.C. We cannot have that, I do not condone that, we cannot have that violence. The American people need hope, they need to know that there are Republicans in Congress who are willing to stand up and fight for them.”

The full exchange can be viewed below.

“On behalf of the American people – on January 21st I will be filing articles of impeachment on Joe Biden.” “We have to make sure our leaders are held accountable,” says @mtgreenee. https://t.co/VlT7z8drtO pic.twitter.com/aOh9GOdN1E — Newsmax (@newsmax) January 14, 2021

In a post on Twitter, Greene stated, “On January 21st, I’m filing Articles of Impeachment on President-elect @JoeBiden. 75 million Americans are fed up with inaction. It’s time to take a stand. I’m proud to be the voice of Republican voters who have been ignored.”

On January 21st, I’m filing Articles of Impeachment on President-elect @JoeBiden. 75 million Americans are fed up with inaction. It’s time to take a stand. I’m proud to be the voice of Republican voters who have been ignored. #ImpeachBiden#QuidProJoe #BidenCrimeFamily pic.twitter.com/E83s1iOoVF — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) January 14, 2021

The Democrat-controlled House of Representatives voted Wednesday to impeach President Donald Trump just seven days before he is slated to leave office, in what is likely to become the Democrat party’s second failed attempt to oust Trump from office.

