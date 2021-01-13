https://www.theepochtimes.com/new-gop-rep-blames-both-parties-for-fueling-violence-amid-impeachment-push_3655344.html

Newly-elected Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) said that both Republicans and Democrats contributed to the Capitol breach and violence on Jan. 6, saying their inflamed rhetoric over the past several years has contributed to a significant partisan divide. Mace, who was sworn into office just days earlier, delivered the remarks on a discussion of House rules before a vote on whether or not to impeach President Donald Trump following the Capitol building breach that promoted both chambers of Congress to call a recess as members fled the scene. “I believe we need to hold the president accountable,” Mace remarked. “I hold him accountable for the events that transpired, for the attack on our Capitol last Wednesday. I also believe that we need to hold accountable every single person, even members of Congress if they contributed to the violence that transpired here.” Both the Senate and House should be accountable for their …

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

