“Trump is the spiritual leader for domestic terrorists and he is their operational leader. He tells them what to do. Now, total isolation. 25th A. Yes. Impeachment. Yes. Deplatforming. Yes. We are still in the tactical phase of a counterterrorism effort. Enough with unity.” @cnn pic.twitter.com/8UkZBzS4ai
— Juliette Kayyem (@juliettekayyem) January 12, 2021
