https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/01/13/new-york-times-joe-biden-and-some-science-savvy-senators-have-begun-to-double-up-on-masks/

We’re old enough to remember when it was a bad thing to buy masks because they were meant for health care workers, not the general public, who didn’t need them. We’re almost to Inauguration Day, which is when President-elect Joe Biden will ask all Americans to wear a mask for just 100 days. What we didn’t know is that Biden is apparently wearing two masks now.

Here’s Twitchy’s honorary pediatrician:

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...