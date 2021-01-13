https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/01/13/new-york-times-joe-biden-and-some-science-savvy-senators-have-begun-to-double-up-on-masks/

We’re old enough to remember when it was a bad thing to buy masks because they were meant for health care workers, not the general public, who didn’t need them. We’re almost to Inauguration Day, which is when President-elect Joe Biden will ask all Americans to wear a mask for just 100 days. What we didn’t know is that Biden is apparently wearing two masks now.

As cases of the coronavirus continue to surge, football coaches, the President-elect and even some science-savvy senators have begun to double up on masks — a move that researchers say is increasingly being backed up by data. https://t.co/eikzwSXVJF — The New York Times (@nytimes) January 12, 2021

Here’s Twitchy’s honorary pediatrician:

This is utter nonsense. https://t.co/VfD5KSickq — Joe Pilot, MD (@JoeSilverman7) January 13, 2021

Agreed. Total nonsense. You’re not safe unless you’re wearing 6 masks. Why is this even a debate? — Locksley Fletcher (@LocksleyFletchr) January 13, 2021

I personally prefer 10 masks….that’s obviously better than 2… — Clusterfuck (@logiccounselor) January 14, 2021

Well, if two’s better than one, what if I wear 200!? — Business Master Crapplefratz (@Crapplefratz) January 13, 2021

So I can take off 5 or 6 of these masks? — Dr. President-elect Redcloak the Unruly (@BrewingAle) January 13, 2021

I like to wear 10 + full scuba gear 😅 — Kirsten Osborne (@47stringlife) January 12, 2021

A KFC bucket works even better — Brett Sherman (@BrettASherman) January 12, 2021

Yes. And a spaghetti strainer on top. — wobbly uzi (@WOBuz) January 12, 2021

So…I think they should just start putting plastic bags over their heads. SCIENCE backs that plan up!! They won’t ever get covid! — Barky Bark (@thebarkybark) January 13, 2021

You know what else would prevent spread of the virus? pic.twitter.com/SSt4L3xE2x — ConservativeCDGurl🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈🌈💗 (@ConservativeCD) January 13, 2021

They’re all high from oxygen deprivation. — Focusing on Jess in 2021 (@ShenanigansMom) January 13, 2021

If we all had dive gear.. — CatFace One Horse Pony (@plecander) January 13, 2021

Know what would work better? A plastic bag. No virus getting in or out of that. I shouldn’t say this, someone is going to try it. — just dave (@DeYoungDave) January 13, 2021

Quick, someone tell them if they completely seal their airways you’ll be completely immune from covid. — JR (@jjreffy) January 13, 2021

I’ve constructed one mask out of 17 normal masks super-glued together but it only has one set of ear straps so its 1 mask. Do I still need a second mask? — Well Redneck (@WellRedneck) January 13, 2021

Definitely. What are you trying to do? Kill grandma??? 😉 — LeRoiEstMort (@Le_Roi_Est_Mort) January 14, 2021

Here’s the trick: Biden declares mandatory mask order for his first 100 days. That puts us into MAY, when seasonal illness will taper of as the weather warms. He’ll declare the normal ebb of seasonal illness the great success of his mask policy. — Everybody Ghost Twatter Now Parler @TrumpAvenger (@J741258) January 13, 2021

Odd that increasingly data is showing masks aren’t altering the trajectory of viral spread one bit. — Gilbert Jackson (@youth_unheard) January 13, 2021

Related:

Bold, new COVID leadership from Joe Biden: He pleads for Americans to ‘wear a mask just for 100 days’ https://t.co/BiE9R7W1v0 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) December 9, 2020

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

