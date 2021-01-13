https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/next-target-freedom-press-ocasio-cortez-says-congress-will-look-initiatives-rein-media-unapproved-press-reports/

The Democrats and their far left allies in the tech world eliminated our constitutional right to Freedom of Speech last week.

Moving forward only approved speech by their political allies will be allowed on the internet going forward.

And to prove they meant business the Democrat-media complex removed President Trump’s accounts from the internet.

No one is safe today.

But they aren’t done yet.

On Tuesday Socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called on Congress to rein in unapproved domestic publishers.

Because the tech giants aren’t doing enough to silence conservatives.

NEW – Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said on Instagram that Congress is “looking into media literacy initiatives” to help “rein in” the press to combat “disinformation” in the wake of last week’s U.S. Capitol unrest. — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) January 13, 2021

She may not be bright but she sure is dangerous!

Here is the video:

AOC suggests adding “media literacy” as a mandate for a congressional “truth and reconciliation” committee pic.twitter.com/sv7UXMwvaO — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 13, 2021

