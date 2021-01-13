http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Zz7EPecUwFs/

Nike joined the barrage of companies announcing financial sanctions against Republican lawmakers who opposed certifying the 2020 Electoral College results.

In a statement, the shoe and athletic wear company said it “will not support any member of Congress … who voted to decertify the Electoral College results” through its PAC.

UPDATE: In a statement, @Nike says its PAC “will not support any member of Congress…who voted to decertify the Electoral College results.”https://t.co/r4Z4TjJUCe pic.twitter.com/lAgOKj4sdM — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) January 13, 2021

The announcement is mostly symbolic virtue-signaling since the company was already providing very little support for Republican candidates.

Nike’s PAC overwhelmingly supports Democratic candidates anyway. In the 2020 election cycle, over 75 percent of its $213,000 in political spending went to support Democratic candidates. Eighty-two percent of spending in House races went to Democrats.

Only five Republicans who received money from Nike’s PAC voted against certification, David Kustoff of Tennessee, Ben Cline of Virginia, Adrian Smith of Nebraska, Mike Kelly of Pennsylvania, and Blaine Luetkemeyer of Missouri, according to records maintained by Open Secrets.

The Nike PAC’s spending on Senate candidates was more evenly divided, with 54 percent of the funds going to Democrats. Of the Republicans it supported, none voted against certification.

