https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/nothing-to-see-here-move-along/
About The Author
Related Posts
Gina Haspel could still be sacked…
December 17, 2020
NYC democrat turns himself in for strangling wife… He chaired ‘committee on crime’…
January 13, 2021
Ugly stat for San Fran…
December 22, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy