https://thehill.com/homenews/house/533971-ocasio-cortez-says-she-thought-she-was-going-to-die-in-close-encounter-during

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-CortezAlexandria Ocasio-CortezEarmarks can lead to legislating, which can lead to healing The Memo: Democrats scorn GOP warnings on impeachment Former Ocasio-Cortez spokesman: Biden doesn’t ‘have time’ to wait for Manchin’s approval on agenda MORE (D-N.Y.) revealed Tuesday she feared for her life during deadly rioting at the Capitol by supporters of President Trump Donald TrumpGrowing number of GOP lawmakers say they support impeachment YouTube temporarily bars uploading of new content on Trump’s channel House passes measure calling on Pence to remove Trump MORE last week, saying she had a “close encounter” during the chaos that shook her deeply.

“I did not know if I was going to make it to the end of that day alive,” Ocasio-Cortez said in a video on her Instagram account. “Not just in a general sense, but in a very, very specific sense.”

Ocasio-Cortez said she could not divulge details of the encounter “due to security concerns,” but assured followers “I thought I was going to die.”

ADVERTISEMENT

A mob of angry Trump supporters stormed the Capitol as a joint session of Congress met to certify Joe Biden Joe BidenGrowing number of GOP lawmakers say they support impeachment House passes measure calling on Pence to remove Trump Disney, Walmart say they will block donations to lawmakers who objected to Electoral College results MORE‘s Electoral College victory in the 2020 election.

The breach sent lawmakers into hiding and forced the proceedings to adjourn for several hours before police could clear the building. Federal law enforcement officials have said they believe the riots were organized online by far-right extremist groups with a goal among some of them of capturing or killing leading lawmakers.

Several of the demonstrators were seen in the Capitol building carrying zip-ties, which are sometimes used instead of handcuffs.

House Democrats have introduced a single article of impeachment against Trump in the wake of the attack, accusing him of “inciting insurrection” and riling his supporters to commit acts of violence against them.

ADVERTISEMENT

During a speech just hours before the riots began, Trump urged his supporters to march on Congress and display “strength” as they contest the Electoral College certification process.

Ocasio-Cortez was one of the first House members to call for Trump’s impeachment following the incident last week, also attacking Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzGOP at crossroads after Capitol siege Chuck Norris’s manager denies star was at Capitol riot Trump ‘accountable?’ Easier said than done MORE (R-Texas) and Josh Hawley Joshua (Josh) David HawleyGOP at crossroads after Capitol siege Trump ‘accountable?’ Easier said than done US Chamber of Commerce to stop supporting some lawmakers following the Capitol riots MORE (R-Mo.) for contesting the election’s result.

“I don’t want to see the Republican Party talk about blue lives ever again,” Ocasio-Cortez said in reference to the death of a Capitol Police officer as a result of the rioting. “This was never about safety for them. It was always a slogan. Because if they actually care about the rule of law they would speak up when people break the law.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

