https://www.theblaze.com/news/olympic-gold-medalist-swimmer-among-those-charged-in-connection-with-capitol-riot

According to NBC News, two-time Olympic gold medalist Klete Keller has been charged with multiple offenses in connection with his alleged role in the violent demonstrations at the Capitol on January 6th, 2021.

Keller, who won gold medals as part of the United States’ 4×200-meter relay team in 2004 and 2008, was charged with obstructing law enforcement, knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct. He has not commented publicly on the charges, and did not return a request for comment from NBC News.

Keller was identified as an alleged participant in the riots when competitive swimming news site SwimSwam claimed last week that an individual seen in videos posted to social media of a man wearing a U.S. Olympic Team Jacket was actually Keller. After reviewing the video, the FBI agreed and issued a criminal complaint asking for an arrest warrant.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that Keller has deleted all his social media accounts, which showed him to be an ardent supporter of President Trump.

The video, which was posted by Townhall reporter Julio Rosas, does not appear to show Keller engaging in any violent activity, but does show him as part of a large group of people who were allegedly attempting to push back against Capitol Police, who were trying to remove protesters from the building.

Federal authorities appear to be moving at a relatively rapid pace to identify and issue arrest warrants for those who were involved in breaching the Capitol grounds. Among others either arrested or charged this week, two Virginia off-duty police officers were charged with federal misdemeanors on Wednesday after they allegedly posted selfies of themselves inside the Capitol grounds and bragged, “CNN and the Left are just mad because we actually attacked the government who is the problem and not some random small business … The right IN ONE DAY took the f***** U.S. Capitol. Keep poking us.” Additionally, authorities claim to have identified and charged the man who was seen wearing a “Camp Auschwitz” shirt during the pandemonium.

In a video address on Wednesday, President Trump condemned the violence of January 6th, saying, “No true supporter of mine could ever endorse political violence. No true supporter of mine could ever disrespect law enforcement or our great American flag.”

