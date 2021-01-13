https://onenewsnow.com/media/2021/01/13/parler-punishment-a-clause-violation-or-conservative-crackdown

The small but growing social media site Parler has witnessed a mafia-like ambush after Apple, Amazon, and Google teamed up to take it down, and now the public is debating if “hate speech” led to its punishment or the public witnessed a coordinated hit against a conservative hangout.



Big Tech giant Twitter, meanwhile, has permanently banned President Trump, leaving his 88 million-plus followers looking for another way to stay in touch with the President and his famous — and often controversial —posts. Those posts ironically drove lots of traffic to the social media giant which watched $5 billion in market value disappear overnight after it gave the outgoing commander in chief the heave-ho.

Responding to the actions of Big Tech, Parler CEO John Matze says the social media site was thoroughly and effectively canceled in a coordinated effort.

“It’s not just these three companies,” he told Fox News, the news network that is familiar with being loathed by the Left that wants it gone. “Every vendor, from text message services to email providers to our lawyers, all ditched us, too, on the same day.”

Amazon claimed Parler and its invitation to “speak freely and express yourself openly” created an online environment of threats and violent content that violated Amazon’s terms of service when those posts were not removed and punished. Google made the same claim, and the Big Tech titans are linking Parler’s online environment with last week’s mob attack on the U.S. Capitol building.

It might also be a coincidence that conservatives have been flocking to Parler after Election Day, especially after they are punished by Twitter’s censors, and both the Right and the Left recognize Parler has become the new social media favorite for conservatives.

Prager U: We warned you

One group that is no stranger to left-wing Big Tech and its anti-conservative punishment is Prager University, the conservative-leaning website. Founded by columnist Dennis Prager, the website competes against left-wing professors to educate young generations about politics, culture, and religion.

Prager

The biggest draw of Prager U is its five-minute mini-presentations, also aimed at young adults, that feature names such as Ben Shapiro, Dave Rubin, and Ayaan Hirsi Ali with topics such as feminism’s effect on the culture, socialism’s violent history, and the future of Islam.

Craig Strazzeri, chief marketing officer for Prager University, told the “Washington Watch” program that Prager U has fought Big Tech since 2016, when its videos were restricted and censored over their displeasing content.

Almost a year ago, Prager U lost its federal lawsuit against Google and You Tube in a 3-0 appeals court decision. Responding to Prager U’s complaint that YouTube promotes itself as a free speech platform where “everyone deserves a voice,” one judge said that is not false advertising but merely the company’s opinion about itself.

According to Strazzeri, conservatives did not take the free speech issue seriously as Prager U waged war against the powerful Big Tech titans.

“And here we are in 2021,” he concluded. “And we’ve reached kind of this peak of now people are starting to realize where this is all going. And it’s gone from troubling to downright scary, and people’s speech is no longer free as it’s always been in America.”

Dan Gainor of MRC Tech Watch tells One News Now the Saturday Night Massacre of Parler reminds him of the “Cultural Revolution” in China.

“They ran around and destroyed statues – sound familiar? – changed names of things, erased history,” he recalls, “because they didn’t like the history.”

Before it was over, he adds, the “pesky people” who got in the way were also erased from the “Cultural Revolution” that was taking place.

Parler fighting back

Claiming an antitrust violation and breach of contract, Parler is now suing Amazon for suspending its app.

Reacting to the Parler’s punishment and now the lawsuit, U.S. Rep. Devin Nunes (R-California) told Fox Business the coordinated hit on Parler deserves to be investigated for anti-trust violations and possibly a RICO statute.

“There should be a racketeering investigation on all the people that coordinated this attack,” he said, “on not only a company, but on all of those like us.”

Nunes said he has three million followers on Parler and there is no longer a way to communicate with them.